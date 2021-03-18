PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stake Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of PetMed Express worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PETS. FMR LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PetMed Express by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 109,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $35.54 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

