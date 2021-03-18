Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949,564 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $100,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,928,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after buying an additional 2,635,821 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,874,000 after buying an additional 2,253,350 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

