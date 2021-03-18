Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

PETS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

LON PETS traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 381.20 ($4.98). 544,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,826. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 399.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 388.08. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.50 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

