PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

