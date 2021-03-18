Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,087 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

