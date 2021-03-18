Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report $390.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $387.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $404.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSXP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

