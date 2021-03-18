Phoenix Global Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $56.33 million and $1.63 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00456339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00061293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051396 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00137721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.52 or 0.00628034 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,492,642,215 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

