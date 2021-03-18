PhoenixDAO Achieves Market Cap of $4.06 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $286,619.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.72 or 0.00457913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00061360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00057887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00661014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Token Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.