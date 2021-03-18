Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 48,482 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $330,142.08.

PHR stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -97.15 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.