Pi Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

IBG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

IBG stock opened at C$10.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49. The stock has a market cap of C$325 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.40.

IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

