PIBBLE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.93 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 413.7% higher against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $133.03 million and $5.93 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00622007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068568 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00024599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033762 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,345,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.