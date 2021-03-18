Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Hits $12.30 on Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance token can now be bought for about $12.30 or 0.00021012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00462374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00062444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00148600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00076554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.97 or 0.00623323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,354,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,322,303 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

