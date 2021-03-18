Pierre Legault Sells 2,216 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BCYC opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of $601.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $33.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $7,972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.