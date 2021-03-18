PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 53,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,564. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

