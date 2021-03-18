PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 11th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 82,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PMX stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 71,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,926. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.