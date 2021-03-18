Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Position Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,288 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $37,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $149.46 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

