Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,098,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,301. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.