Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of PL stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.14. 131,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,618. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.20. The company has a market cap of C$371.63 million and a P/E ratio of -73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.50.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy will post 0.4695743 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

