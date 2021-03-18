Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,051,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

