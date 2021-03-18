Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $490,050.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PXD traded down $7.55 on Thursday, reaching $161.72. The company had a trading volume of 241,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,940. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

