Piper Sandler Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COG. TD Securities cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE COG opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,032 shares of company stock worth $1,064,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.