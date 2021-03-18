Piper Sandler Raises CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $17.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in CNX Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

