Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Plains GP alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.