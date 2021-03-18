Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $409.46

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 409.46 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 434.30 ($5.67). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 414.60 ($5.42), with a volume of 1,485,040 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 475.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57.

In related news, insider Andrew Smith bought 6,200 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £26,102 ($34,102.43).

About Playtech (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

