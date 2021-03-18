Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $82.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,824 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

