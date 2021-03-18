Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Craig Hallum

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 966,881 shares of company stock worth $52,087,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

