Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $42.68. 28,021,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 42,832,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,404 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

