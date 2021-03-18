Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE PLYM opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $472.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

