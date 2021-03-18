PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 11th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

