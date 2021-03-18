Polkadot Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.69 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $36.57 or 0.00061547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00451087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00130800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00057669 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.84 or 0.00635952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00075529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,057,224,829 coins and its circulating supply is 921,295,214 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

