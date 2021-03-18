Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $362.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Pool Corp have underperformed the industry in the past six-month period, solid demand across swimming pool maintenance supplies is likely to aid the company in the days ahead. Also, the company’s expansion initiatives are noteworthy. It reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Pool Corp anticipates earnings per share in the range of $9.01 to $9.51, up from 2020 adjusted earnings of $8.42. The company’s strong balance sheet should help it tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed upward revisions over the past 30 days. Moreover, rise in labor and delivery costs, and increased investments in information technology systems and hardware remain concerns.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.67.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $339.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.97 and a 200-day moving average of $343.49. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 29.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 27.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

