Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

PSTX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,416. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $705.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.