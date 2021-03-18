Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to $38.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

PWCDF traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.57. 12,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

