PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.41.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 101.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$14.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3108569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.74%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

