Prentice Capital Management LP Invests $34.09 Million in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,327,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,092,000. Fisker accounts for 9.2% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prentice Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.37% of Fisker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,157,660. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

