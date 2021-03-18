Prentice Capital Management LP Invests $8.57 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,826 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 2.3% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $65.73. 74,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,528,633. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

