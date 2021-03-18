Prentice Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 0.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,465,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 514,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

