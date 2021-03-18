Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PRTH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,052. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $592.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock valued at $634,928 over the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

