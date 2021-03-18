Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Trading 14.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) traded up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $13.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Priority Technology traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.53. 106,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 82,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Priority Technology news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $40,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,896,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,544,996.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 85,310 shares of company stock valued at $634,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

About Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

