Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.42. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 6,657 shares changing hands.

PFIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.