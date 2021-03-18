PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) VP Sells $47,411.42 in Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PROG stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp began coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,846,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

