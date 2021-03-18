Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $46.03. Approximately 655,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 770,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Specifically, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,709,528.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,313,006 over the last ninety days. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 87.8% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

