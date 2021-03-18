Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Proofpoint worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PFPT opened at $127.84 on Thursday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.68.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

