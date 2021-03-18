ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 8,320 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 296.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

