ProShare Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,443 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Amyris by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.87.

AMRS opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

