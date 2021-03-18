ProShare Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Coty by 193.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Coty by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 103,596 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coty by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coty by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

COTY opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

