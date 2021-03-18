ProShare Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SM Energy by 204.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

