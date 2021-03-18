ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $173,000 in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Glatfelter by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE GLT opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.28 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.