ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alphatec by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphatec by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 318,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 22,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

