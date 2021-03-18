ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $186,000 Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBB stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $781.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

